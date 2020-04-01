Shawnee National Forest reopens Lusk Creek Area

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) -The Lusk Creek Area of Shawnee National Forest is back open as of April 1.
The area closed to the public last month so Wildlife Services could remove wild pigs.
A total of 25 pigs were removed from the Lusk Creek Wilderness and surrounding lands.
USDA Wildlife Services and the Shawnee National Forest will continue to monitor the area to ensure all feral swine have been removed.
For more information concerning feral swine impacts or to report feral swine activity click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.