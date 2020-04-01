15 positive cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 15 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
On Wednesday, April 1, the health center said seven of the cases were travel-related, four cases were from contact with a confirmed case and four had no known contact.
Of the 15 cases, four were Cape Girardeau city residents, two were Cape Girardeau County residents and nine were Jackson city residents.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department posted information on Wednesday giving the county a grade of C- based on cell phone movement data.
On Wednesday, the Jackson Police Department announced it would be consolidating its dispatch center with the Cape Girardeau County dispatch center.
They said trails and green space will stay open and are safe to use as long as guests avoid groups of more than 10 and stay 6-feet or more away from non-household members.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.