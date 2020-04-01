Pet Food Pantry Seeking Donations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A pet food pantry is set up to except monetary and food donations to support individuals affected by the coronavirus.
Secretary Charlotte Craig tells KFVS that as people are going through a possible cash flow crisis, the organization wants to make sure everyone can keep their pets.
Craig says they will be practicing social distancing as they accept and hand out food and take donations.
If you would like to help by making an in person contribution to the food pantry, donors will receive a free stuffed animal while supplies last.
The pantry is open from 2 to 6 PM Tuesday Thursday and Saturdays or you can make donations online at awasemo.org
