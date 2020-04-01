1 person tests positive for COVID-19 in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Caldwell County, Kentucky.
She is a 58-year-old female.
She is under quarantine at home.
A contact investigation has been conducted and those people have been alerted. One additional person is in self quarantine.
Caldwell County officials ask citizens that are frequenting businesses that are still open, to please observe social distancing at a minimum of 6 feet. Be direct in what you are going to buy and don’t stop to visit with others.
