Perryville High school to serve as shelter for healthcare, emergency workers

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - In an effort to help first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis, the Perryville High School has been transformed into an emergency shelter.
The shelter is for the community’s hospital, health and mental health clinics staff, law enforcement, paramedics/EMTs, firefighters and others who may come into contact with the virus while serving the community.
The Perry County School District 32 opened the shelter on Wednesday, April 1 to give those working on the virus frontline a place to stay so they would not worry about endangering their family’s health.
“When we learned of this need, we immediately offered to do whatever possible to serve these heroes in our community,” said Superintendent Andy Comstock. “They are working to keep us safe and healthy, at great personal risk. We don’t want them to have to risk the health of their families, too. It’s our honor to welcome them into our school family and home.”
The shelter is being made as comfortable as possible for the workers.
The high school gym will serve as a barracks and workers can use the locker rooms, kitchen and laundry facilities.
The shelter will stay open as long as it is needed.
When it is closed, District 32 staff will sanitize all areas following the CDC guidelines.
Those workers who become symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19 will not be sheltered in the school.
We’re grateful to District 32 for opening its doors to us and working to make sure our healthcare and emergency workers can be comfortable while they are away from home to protect their families,” said Andrew Bohnert, director of the Perry County Emergency Management Agency. “This is truly a community that cares.”
