Paducah relief fund errors, businesses may need to resubmit their applications

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Any businesses that applied for Kentucky’s small business Wednesday morning, may need to resubmit their applications.
The Small Business Relief Fund had some unexpected email issues. They were we were unable to receive applications submitted between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Businesses do not need to fill out the form again if they have it saved, they just need to submit it.
To apply for the Small Business Relief Fund, visit http://paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-resources-and-information.
Download the form, complete it, and then email it to wk-reliefgrant@kctcs.edu.
The relief fund is a partnership between the City of Paducah, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
Small businesses, that are not a franchise or franchise-affiliated, with 25 or fewer employees and a brick-and-mortar presence within the Paducah city limits may be eligible to apply for the funds.
During this first round of funding, the first 75 eligible businesses will receive grants of $2000 each.
The application which includes all of the guidelines will be available through April 10 at 4:30 p.m.
The funds must be used for expenses limited to rent, mortgage, payroll, and utilities.
If you are a business and have questions about the application process, call the City of Paducah Planning Department at 270-444-8601.
A second round of funding will be opened at a later date with funding based upon the amount of donations to the Community Foundation which will be matched by the City of Paducah up to $100,000.
If you would like to donate to the Small Business Relief Fund, contact the Community Foundation of West Kentucky or call 270-442-8622.
