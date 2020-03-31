The next few days look dry

Temperatures will fall quickly tonight under clear skies. There is the possibility for some patchy frost early Wednesday, so make sure to bring in the plants if you’ve planted already. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s. With lots of sunshine expected Wednesday, highs will rebound into the lower 60s across much of the area. Next best rain chances look to be Friday night into Saturday, a few scattered storms are possible too. Sunday looks mainly dry right now.