2nd Williamson County, Ill. resident tests positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A second county resident tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, the woman, in her 50s, is at home and doing well. She is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through community spread.
Public health officials are investigating and talking to people who she may have been in contact with before being diagnosed.
On March 18, the health department was notified of the first positive case, also a woman in her 50s.
