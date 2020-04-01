3 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified this afternoon of three Jackson County residents who tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents include:
- A male in his sixties, who likely acquired from travel out of state.
- A female in her twenties, who likely acquired from travel to Chicago area.
- A female in her nineties, who acquired locally.
There are seven laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of these cases, speaking with individuals who they may have encountered before this diagnosis.
Through this investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass, without posing risk to others.
