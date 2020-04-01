Mo. man flown to hospital after crash involving a side-by-side vehicle

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a side-by-side vehicle in Scott County, Missouri Tuesday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 77 approximately two miles north of Oran, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), an SUV hit the rear of a Kawasaki Mule that was attempting to make a left turn.
The driver of the mule, 31-year-old Joshua L. Lester, of Imperial, Mo., was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
MSHP reported the driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Samantha J. Lincoln of Chaffee, Mo., was not injured in the crash.
