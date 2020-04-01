Mo. man flown to hospital after crash involving a side-by-side vehicle

Mo. man flown to hospital after crash involving a side-by-side vehicle
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 77 approximately two miles north of Oran, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | April 1, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:34 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a side-by-side vehicle in Scott County, Missouri Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 77 approximately two miles north of Oran, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), an SUV hit the rear of a Kawasaki Mule that was attempting to make a left turn.

The driver of the mule, 31-year-old Joshua L. Lester, of Imperial, Mo., was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

MSHP reported the driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Samantha J. Lincoln of Chaffee, Mo., was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.