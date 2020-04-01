Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Number of Missouri COVID-19 cases jumps by nearly 300
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri has jumped by nearly 300, even as calls for a statewide stay-at-home mandate increased. The state health department said Tuesday that 15 people have died and 1,327 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. That is a 28.7% increase from the 1,031 confirmed cases on Monday. Gov. Republican Mike Parson has banned gatherings of more than 10 people but said Tuesday that he's not yet ready to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, as requested by several health care organizations and Democratic politicians. Nearly two dozen other states have required people to stay at home except in exceptional circumstances.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-MARIJUANA
Virus likely dooms Missouri recreational marijuana campaign
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Backers of an effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri say the campaign will likely not get on the ballot this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Missourians for a New Approach has been trying to collect 170,000 signatures to get the question on the November ballot but has only collected 60,000. Dan Viets, the group's chairman, says it's difficult to collect signatures because public gatherings are banned and most people are staying at home. Campaign manager John Payne wants to extend the deadline for collecting the signatures beyond May but state election officials say that deadline is determined by the Missouri Constitution.
SPRING FLOODING-MISSOURI
Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With flood concerns already high in the Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning that many levees on the Missouri and Kansas rivers that were damaged during last year’s devastating floods remain vulnerable to high water. The National Weather Service has said Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri and eastern North Dakota and South Dakota face an above-average flood risk this spring, due largely to soil saturation to the north. Record flooding in 2019 damaged several levees, many of which have yet to be repaired. The Corps says “challenging weather conditions and higher flows” continue, delaying the ability to fully assess damage.
FATAL HOUSE FIRE
Woman dies in St. Louis County house fire
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An 86-year-old woman is dead after fire broke out at a home in St. Louis County. Police say officers responded to a fire alarm at 2:33 a.m. in north St. Louis County and found that a home was on fire. The victim, later identified as Darlene Honkey, was found at the home and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said the fire did not appear to be suspicious but an investigation continues.
LABOR UNIONS-PICKETING
Missouri Supreme Court strikes down anti-picketing law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says a 2018 law banning public union workers from picketing is unconstitutional. Supreme Court judges on Tuesday sided with a lower court that struck that provision from law. Public-sector workers already are prohibited from striking. But the 2018 law banned picketing of any kind. Supreme Court judges say that violates public workers' constitutional right to freedom of speech.
ELECTION 2020-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR-MISSOURI
Ex-Kansas City councilwoman to run for lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Council woman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant governor and former failed Republican auditor candidate Saundra McDowell is running for governor. Canady filed paperwork Monday. McDowell filed Tuesday. In Missouri, the lieutenant governor runs on a separate ticket from the governor. Tuesday marked the last day candidates could file to run in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary. Elections for Missouri governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general are slated for Nov. 3.
BODY FOUND-MISSING PERSON
Remains found in Franklin County may be missing person
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri's Franklin County believe human remains found earlier this month may be those of someone who was reported missing a decade ago. Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement that the remains were found March 22 in St. Clair, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis. Authorities are using dental records and DNA to determine if they are those of a person reported missing in 2010, who lived a short distance from where the remains were discovered.
TWO SHOT-ST. LOUIS
2 people injured in shooting near bus in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man and a woman are hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting near a bus while the vehicle was near St. Louis University. The shooting happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Grand and Lindell. Police say the shooter and the victims were arguing on the bus. The argument led to the shooting. Police are searching for the suspect.