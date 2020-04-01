Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Governor eases path to unemployment benefits
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is taking steps to address what she described as hundreds of thousands of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kelly announced that Kansas would temporarily waive the one-week waiting period for people to receive the unemployment benefits and waive the requirement that they seek employment. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said they had confirmed 428 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from 369 a day earlier. Johnson County reported a third death from the virus, pushing the state's total to 10.
SPRING FLOODING-MISSOURI
Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With flood concerns already high in the Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning that many levees on the Missouri and Kansas rivers that were damaged during last year’s devastating floods remain vulnerable to high water. The National Weather Service has said Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri and eastern North Dakota and South Dakota face an above-average flood risk this spring, due largely to soil saturation to the north. Record flooding in 2019 damaged several levees, many of which have yet to be repaired. The Corps says “challenging weather conditions and higher flows” continue, delaying the ability to fully assess damage.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS PRIMARY
Kansas Democrats voting by mail only in presidential primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats have scrapped plans for polling sites for their May 2 presidential primary and are using only mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. State Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt said Monday that polling sites are "going to be too risky” and some were at public schools and community colleges that have closed. The party on Monday began mailing ballots to almost 390,000 people registered as Democrats as of early March. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas has more than tripled in six days to 368 cases reported by the state health department. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
AP-US-TRUMP-BIRD-DEATHS
Ex-wildlife chief: Trump rule could kill billions of birds
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to scale back criminal enforcement of a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species. The former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told AP billions of birds could die if the government doesn't hold companies liable for accidental bird deaths. On the edge of a former open pit copper mine in Montana, sirens and the pop of propane cannons are meant to keep geese, swans and ducks from landing on a lake of toxic water. Montana Resources says it will keep up efforts to scare birds away after thousands landed and later died in 2016.
WICHITA KILLINGS
Woman, 8-year-old girl shot, killed in Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities investigating the shooting deaths of an 8-year-old girl and her mother in their Wichita home said Tuesday they looking for the woman's boyfriend. Police found the bodies of 24-year-old Mickayla Sorell and her daughter, Natalia Lopez, on Monday while responding to a welfare check. Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred Saturday evening. Police said their investigation has developed information that Sorrell's 25-year-old boyfriend, Daniel Lopez, may have been involved in the shooting.
BODY IN DITCH
Police: Man whose body was found in ditch a likely homicide
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities the death of a 26-year-old Wichita man whose body was found in a ditch is being investigated as a homicide. Zackary Tilson's body was found Friday in a ditch near Valley Center. Deputies found the body after someone reported a red pickup truck parked on a nearby road. While investigating the truck, deputies discovered Tilson's body in a nearby ditch. The sheriff's office has not said how Tilson died.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Kansas businessman enters GOP Senate primary
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas businessman Bob Hamilton is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate. The Kansas City Star reports that Hamilton announced his candidacy Monday. Hamilton is among numerous Republicans vying for retiring four-term Sen. Pat Roberts' seat. Other candidates including hardline conservative Kris Kobach. Rep. Roger Marshall, state Senate President Susan Wagle and Kansas City-area businessman Dave Lindstrom also are running. Campaign events are now on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hamilton cited the economic crisis caused by the virus as a reason he decided to run for U.S. Senate. Hamilton owns Bob Hamilton Plumbing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-SCHOOL LUNCHES
School food prep worker tests positive for the coronavirus
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — An eastern Kansas school district is suspending its grab-and-go sack lunch program for a week after a worker with the district’s drive-thu program tested positive for the coronavirus. The Tonganoxie school district said in a statement that it is placing staff members who came in contact with the fellow worker in a 14-day quarantine. The district said it also is following all infection control protocols, including thoroughly sanitizing the meal preparation area before and after meal preparations. District officials say that the person did not come in direct contact with students or families and was only involved with meal preparations.