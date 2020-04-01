Kentucky Congressional Delegation supports request for weather-related disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, DC (KFVS) -Kentucky’s federal delegation sent a joint letter to President Donald Trump expressing their support for Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
A federal disaster declaration would release funding and resources to aid Kentucky communities hardest-hit by the February storms.
The extended heavy rain produced flooding, mudslides, and landslides, resulting in several deaths and widespread damage across the state.
The southeastern portion of Kentucky received 10 or more inches of rainfall.
A total of 28 counties reported extensive damage, including Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Fulton, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Morgan, Monroe, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.
"Unfortunately, this devastating series of weather events resulted in three fatalities across the Commonwealth, and imposed significant property damage and power outages," the delegation stated in their letter to the President. "The citizens of Kentucky are in need of federal resources to respond to these events. The current circumstances related to COVID-19 have made a strong local response even more difficult."
