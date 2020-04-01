Jackson, Cape Girardeau Co. dispatch centers consolidate

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department dispatch centers consolidated on Wednesday, April 1.
This means when Jackson residents call 243-3151 they will get a voice attendant.
To talk to dispatch, follow the instructions and your call will be answered by the Cape Girardeau County consolidated dispatch center. They will then dispatch Jackson police officers or reroute calls back to the Jackson Police Department, if necessary.
If you call 911, it will be answered like normal, however, it will be answered by the consolidated dispatch center. The appropriate police, fire and EMS will be dispatched to your location.
If you go inside the Jackson Police Department station lobby, there will not be anyone at the window, but there will be a phone in the lobby. You can dial "0″ to speak to the consolidated dispatch center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.