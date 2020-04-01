Illinois creates downtown small business stabilization program

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity(DCEO) has started a downtown small business stabilization program to support small businesses in downstate and rural counties.
DCEO is re-purposing $20 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.
The Fund will offer small businesses, up to 50 employees, the opportunity to partner with their local governments to obtain grants, not loans, of up to $25,000 in working capital.
These grants will be offered on a rolling basis.
Businesses in Herrin can apply by emailing the city clerk at shuggins@cityofherrin.com, by mail at 300 N Park Avenue, Herrin, IL 62948, or set an appointment by calling 618-942-3175.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.