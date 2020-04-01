Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo says teammate Jay Bouwmeester is in good health some seven weeks after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest. Pietrangelo says he and his teammates have occasionally stopped in to see Bouwmeester while the NHL is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. He says Bouwmeester is able to take walks through their St. Louis-area neighborhood. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play this season after collapsing on the bench during the first period of a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri sophomore Xavier Pinson and juniors Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon say they will enter the NBA draft. But none of them intends to hire an agent and all could return to school next season. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin says in a statement that he supports their decision to receive information from the NBA's advisory committee. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 3.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State brought back former player Shane Southwell as an assistant basketball coach. The move rounds out Bruce Weber's staff after Brad Korn left to become the head coach at Southeast Missouri. Southwell was a standout for the Wildcats from 2010-14 and helped them to a school-record 27 wins as a junior. He returned as a graduate assistant coach from 2017-19 before spending last season as an assistant at Robert Morris. He helped the Colonials to a 20-win season and earn the Northeast Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.