Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo says teammate Jay Bouwmeester is in good health some seven weeks after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest. Pietrangelo says he and his teammates have occasionally stopped in to see Bouwmeester while the NHL is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. He says Bouwmeester is able to take walks through their St. Louis-area neighborhood. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play this season after collapsing on the bench during the first period of a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.