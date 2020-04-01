Gov. Parson to hold briefing at 3pm; 1,327 positive cases in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams, and State Budget Director Dan Haug will also talk during the briefing.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,327 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths in the state.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Parson DPS Director Karsten reported on Monday alone, the SNS warehouse shipped PPE units to healthcare providers, including more than 106,000 N95 respirator masks, more than 17,000 surgical masks and more than 4,000 surgical gowns. They said shipments continue.
