Fort Campbell soldier tests positive for COVID-19

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (KFVS) - A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first confirmed case of the virus of a service member at the Fort.
The individual is assigned to a tenant unit at the fort and is currently isolated at their off-post home.
The individual has shown symptoms, but has not required hospitalization.
Upon notification of the result, Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals immediately began conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.
Fort Campbell officials are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
This includes limiting staffing to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to grab-and-go posture; limiting childcare facilities to dependents of mission-essential personnel; and other safety and social distancing measures.
At the direction of the Department of Defense, for Operations Security purposes, Fort Campbell will no longer be releasing or confirming aggregated numbers of positive cases.
Fort Campbell will still report positive cases to the TN and KY health departments and to the Department of Defense.
