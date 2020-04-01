Flooding closes road in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - High waters have closed the following roads in Kentucky.
Crittenden County
- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- Estimated until sometime during the day on Wednesday, April 2
- KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15mm north of the KY 135 intersection- signs posted
Fulton County
- Dorian-Hickman Ferry CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- Estimated until about April 12
- KY 1354 is CLOSED between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing- signs posted
- KY 1129 North/Adams Road is CLOSED from the 4 to 11mm between KY 239 and KY 94- signs posted
- KY 1129 South is CLOSED from the 0 to 4mm between KY 125 and KY 94- signs posted
- KY 2140 is CLOSED from the 3 to 4mm in the Mud Creek Bridge area between KY 94 and KY 1129- signs posted
Graves County
- KY 1485/Bellville Rd Closed at 1.13mm due to culvert washout- Repairs in progress until about April 8
Hickman County
- KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area- signs posted
- KY 2569/Holland Lane is CLOSED between the Hickman-Fulton County Line and the Purchase Parkway Overpass due to a shoulder washout- signs posted
Livingston County
- KY 137/River Road is closed at the 8 to 13.3mm from Bayou Creek Bridge and Sugar Camp Road to near the Hurley Road intersection
Remember, if you come across a flooded road, turn around, to drown.
