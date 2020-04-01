First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

After a cold start, today is shaping up as a nice, if slightly cooler than average, first day of April. Scattered light frost is likely this morning but mainly in low-lying areas where winds go calm. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. No real issues for tonight or Thursday, with a few clouds and slightly warmer temps. By Friday into Saturday as weak cold front will be moving into the region…so there is a chance of a few passing showers. Currently the best chance of precip looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning. At this point the severe weather threat looks minimal and rainfall amounts should be light.