Extended Stay at Home order to begin in Ill.; Gov. Pritzker to give update at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he will sign a 30-day extension of the state’s disaster proclamation on April 1.
The disaster proclamation provides the governor the authority to sign additional executive orders, extending the Stay at Home order and suspending on-site learning in kindergarten-12th grade schools through the month of April.
Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
To decrease the spread spread of the virus, Gov. Pritzker issued the Stay at Home order to go into effect at 5 p.m. on March 21.
The order was to end April 7, but experts have said the rising number of cases in Illinois won’t have reached its peak by then.
On Tuesday afternoon, March 31 there were 937 new positive cases, including 26 new deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said there are 5,994 positive cases of the virus in the state, with 99 deaths. Cases reported by county can be found here.
