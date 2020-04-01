2 COVID-19 patients recover in Pemiscot County, 1 new COVID-19 case

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Center has been notified of the 3rd positive case of COVID-19 in Pemiscot County. The first two cases are now considered recovered.
The numbers stand at 3 positive cases, 1 active, 2 recovered.
The patients are being quarantined at home.
Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the patient who were possibly exposed.
If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
