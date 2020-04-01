Carbondale police searching for 3 car theft suspects

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Early yesterday morning, Carbondale officers went to the 1000 block of West Sycamore Street because of a report of a car theft.
The victim had left their unoccupied car running while they delivered newspapers on foot to a home.
While the victim was working, two males in their early teens entered the vehicle and locked the doors.
The victim attempted to get back their car.
One of the suspects threatened the victim while displaying a knife.
The suspects drove away in the car south on Smith Street.
The victim reported there was also a third suspect in the area.
This suspect fled westbound of foot on West Sycamore Street.
The suspects were described as:
- A black male with a dark complexion, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt
- A black male with a light complexion, wearing a gray sweatshirt.
- A white male, no other details are available.
Officers located the car, unoccupied, a few hours later in the 400 block of North Springer Street.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
