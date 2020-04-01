Cape Girardeau city parks to close to public

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Effective immediately, parks in the City of Cape Girardeau will be closed to the public.
According to the city, this includes playgrounds, the skate park, dog park, tennis courts, basketball courts, FitZone and other gathering areas.
Signage and fencing will be posted over the coming days to discourage use.
They say trails and green space will stay open and are safe to use as long as guests avoid groups of more than 10 and stay 6-feet or more away from non-household members.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools playgrounds will remain closed to the public.
The City of Cape Girardeau is also anticipating keeping public offices closed beyond the original April 3 date.
Officials intend to align local event cancellations and activities with an anticipated announcement from the governor.
Currently, facilities are closed and programs postponed until further notice.
Those currently registered for a league or program will be contacted by the league or program director regarding schedule changes.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.