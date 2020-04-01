Avoid scams while working from home

(KFVS) - The COVID-19 has thousands of Americans working from home, due to Stay at Home orders and social distancing recommendations from national health leaders.
While working from home, employees can feel more relaxed in their surroundings and even with the dress code, but there is a concern.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), tech support scams remain a threat. The scams come in the form of pop-ups on computers and unsolicited phone calls claiming the computer needs repairs.
Don’t fall for it. That’s the message from the BBB.
The BBB states scammers will try to be convincing. They will claim they can ‘fix’ a computer if they are allowed access to it. The BBB warns this is a ploy to install spyware or malware that will scan your computer for personal information of monitor your web-surfing behavior, which can lead to identity theft.
Employees also need to watch out for fake emails and links to harmful websites.
“It’s important to make sure you maintain security on your computer as well as your phones anything you are taking home because we want to make sure we don’t download any malware or allow any third access onto your computer which could possibly see your reports, all your financial statements, all your work financial statements,” said Whitney Quick, Regional Director of Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau.
BBB recommends the following to protect your computer and any sensitive work files employees bring home:
- Practice good cybersecurity. Keep your antivirus and security software up to date. Use strong passwords on all your devices and apps, including your laptop if using one. Never leave your laptop or cellphone unattended.
- Secure your home network. Turn on encryption (WPA2 or WP3) on your home internet router, which scrambles information sent over your network in order to keep it secure. You should be able to do this through your web browser.
- Secure your work files. If you have been asked to bring confidential or sensitive business information home, keep it locked up and out of site. Consider a locked file cabinet or locked room. Shred any papers you no longer need.
- Report any computer-related scams or attempts to steal your personal information to BBB Scam Tracker.
For more tips and alerts related to the coronavirus pandemic from the BBB, click here.
