April 1 is census day and officials say make sure you’re counted

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - April 1 is census day, and officials say with everything going on right now you may not be thinking about it.
“The biggest challenge is not thinking about the census.”
Melissa Stickel with the Cape Girardeau Complete Count Committee knows their effort is not top of mind right now, and for good reason.
“I mean everybody’s thinking about the health crisis and the economic state that we’re in , people are trying to survive, people are scared,” Stickel said.
Stickel said the virus has them changing how they get their information, including not sending their workers door to door.
"The most significant change with the census is the numerators are being pushed out likely into may instead of mid-April going around to everybody's doors," she said.
Shawnna Rhine with Southern Seven Health department said they are getting creative to make sure the census is on everyone’s radar.
“We are going to be canvassing the area getting information out into the businesses who can share these things with their customers getting with restaurants making sure that their able to maybe put them on their pizza boxes,” she said.
Stickel said just taking 10 minutes of your time to fill out your form can really help out in times like this.
"The CDC uses our census data when looking and making those graphs about how what populations are going to be affected and at what rate," she said.
