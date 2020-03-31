What you need to know March 31

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 31.
This final day of March is starting of chilly and wet.
Rain continues to move through our southern counties during the morning hours. From Farming to Mt. Vernon, showers will taper off to very light rain to sprinkles.
As the rain moves out we could see some sunshine.
Temperatures will start out in the 40s and gradually creep up to 50. Some areas could hit the low 60s.
Tonight and early Wednesday morning there is a threat for FROST. Morning lows will likely range from about 30, in low-lying areas, and upper 30s in the Bootheel.
The rest of the week looks mainly calm and dry.
Our next chance for rain is Friday night into Saturday morning.
- An early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau is under investigation. Police report one man suffered a gunshot wound.
- The search continues for a man police consider as armed and dangerous. Zachary Bonn is wanted in connection to a stabbing in McCracken County.
- The top infectious-disease expert in the United States warn that smaller U.S. cities are about to witness the rapid acceleration in coronavirus cases that New York is currently seeing.
- The Missouri Broadcasters Association and Press Association sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson requesting that members of the media be present in-person during daily briefings.
- People entering Florida driving on the Interstate will be screened near the state line as government leaders look to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Dolly Parton is reading bedtime stories in a new Facebook event.
- Daughter says goodbye to mother dying of coronavirus over FaceTime.
- A Washington man, allegedly driving under the influence, was arrested after a high-speed chase when troopers found his pit bull in the driver’s seat.
