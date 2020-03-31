Vehicle emissions testing deadline extended

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has temporarily extended the time frame for when a vehicle emissions test is due.
This is to help motorists who may be dealing with challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Missouri Department of Revenue has extended the license plate expiration period for an additional 60 days.
This means that motorists whose license plates expire in March 2020 now have until May 31 to renew their license plates, and where applicable, get a vehicle emission test, with no penalties.
Also, if you have already had your vehicle tested but need additional time to register, the department has extended the time for which motor vehicle emissions tests are valid, doubling the standard time from 60 days to 120 days.
This extension will remain in effect until further notice.
For more information on the vehicle registration extension click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.