‘Stay at Home’ order issued for St. Francois County, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A “Stay at Home” order was issued for the county on Monday, March 30.
Residents are ordered to stay at home unless doing essential activities, essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses and operations.
All non-essential business and operations must stop.
The order prohibits large gatherings.
While all public parks are encouraged to stay open, playgrounds should be closed with appropriate notices posted.
Schools and social services providing food may continue to do so as long as the food is given on a delivery, pickup or take-away basis.
Officials learned on Monday evening, March 23, that a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus.
The woman works in healthcare outside of the county.
She was the county’s second positive COVID-19 case.
