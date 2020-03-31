Southeast Mo. State employee tests positive for COVID-19; 14 total cases in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the University, on Monday, March 30, they learned a faculty member tested positive.
This is the first positive test made known to them.
They say a self-imposed quarantine has been in place since March 20 and the employee is in isolation and recovering at home under the care of a personal physician.
According to the University, the date of the exposure was March 15. They say the faculty member’s last visit to campus was on March 12, three days before exposure.
During the March 12 visit to campus, the University said there was no prolonged contact with students or other employees. Shared space was cleaned following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, although exposure happened after the last campus visit.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center traced the contacts associated with this case and communicated with others who should quarantine and self-monitor their health.
On Tuesday, the health center reported 14 positive cases in Cape Girardeau County; however, they said they are unable to determine an accurate number of Cape Girardeau County residents tested due to facilities providing data from several counties and lack of data from all Cape Girardeau County providers.
Southeast started transitioning to telework arrangements on March 24, and employees were asked to work remotely through 11:59 p.m. on April 19.
In addition, all in-person classes were suspended and are being delivered remotely for the remainder of the spring semester.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.