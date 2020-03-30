Soggy start to your Tuesday

Rain will continue to lift northeast into the Heartland overnight. Most of the Heartland will wake up to showers on Tuesday, the only exception may be our far northern counties. You may miss out on most of the rain. The bulk of the rainfall moves out of the Heartland by noon, with just a few showers possible through the afternoon hours. Tuesday night into Wednesday we are tracking a chance for FROST. Temperatures should drop into the 30s as skies clear and winds calm down. It’s something we are watching closely. High on Tuesday will be cooler, only in the lower to mid 50s.