Skies clearing this evening. Chilly overnight, mild tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We finally saw skies clear across much of the Heartland as drier air moves in. Tonight will be chilly across the area with a few areas of patchy frost possible in our northern counties and protected valleys across Southeast Missouri. Lows by morning will range from the lower 30s north to near 40 far south.
Wednesday looks to be partly sunny and pleasant across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s in most areas with a few of are far northern counties remaining in the upper 50s.
Clouds will increase across the area Wednesday night into Thursday. We look to remain dry during that timeframe with warmer temperatures likely.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.