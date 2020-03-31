Shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau; 1 man injured

Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of Jefferson St. in Cape Girardeau. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller and Jordin Wyatt | March 31, 2020 at 3:13 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 4:27 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning shooting is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.

Close to 2 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Jefferson St. on Tuesday, March 31.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound, which appeared non-life threatening.

Police are not releasing any other information about the shooter, victim or circumstances at this time.

We are working to learn more about this developing situation and will share the details when they become available.

