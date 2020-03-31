Shawnee Community College donates protective gear to local health care facilities

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) -In an effort to fight the shortage on medical equipment for health care workers, Shawnee Community College donated protective gear to local health care facilities.
Shawnee College faculty members Lori Armstrong and Tony Gerard helped to gather items that had been previously purchased for use in science lab classes at the college.
"We wanted to help ensure healthcare workers were able to continue safely treating patients in our region and do our part to serve,” said Tony Gerard.
Items collected for donation included masks, gloves, and isolation gowns.
