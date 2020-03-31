Ride Mass Transit Dist. in southern Ill. to suspend fare collection indefinitely

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - As new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the area, Rides Mass Transit District said it will suspend fare collection indefinitely.
Effective on Wednesday, April 1, RMTD said it made the choice for the safety of its passengers and staff.
Monthly passes will be valid through May 1. All eligible Medicaid and MCO trips will continue being billed through the same insurance process.
They recommend contacting your local RMTD Operation Center for route availability at least 24 hours in advance.
RMTD is strongly encouraging travel only in essential circumstances such as getting groceries, food, medicine and for transportation to non-emergency medical appointments.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.