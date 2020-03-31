Remote learning in Illinois to begin Tuesday for students and teachers; ISBE offers recommendations

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Starting Tuesday, March 31, Remote Learning Days will begin for schools, teachers and students across the state of Illinois.
School officials and educators are preparing for what could be weeks or even months of online learning.
Last week, in an Exectutive Order, Illinois Governor allowed the Illinois State Board of Education to implement rules regarding remote learning.
On Monday, ISBE offered teachers recommendations, suggesting when a teacher plan their lesson consider students who have multiple classes, other responsibilities, personal or family illness, limited access to devices and internet, and more.
Illinois’ schools have found so many creative ways to meet students’ needs during this crisis, like delivering paper work packets to deliver each students home with breakfast and lunch.
Vienna High School Superintendent Joshue Stafford said, “We are certainly far more ready for this than we would have been 10 years ago," he said. “We are certainly all trying to figure out what does that mean? What does it look like?”
Teachers and students will use video conferencing services like Zoom, but Stafford says there will be challenges.
“Every district in the state will be faced with the challenge of educational inequity, which is something that we never want to see happen," Stafford said. “We have teachers that don’t even have cell phone reception where they live in their homes.”
Cairo Schools Superintendent Dr. Annie Evers said the idea of “Face-time” with students is taking on a new meaning.
“An Ipad or a cell phone or a computer or a Chromebook, whatever means we are coming up with to dissemenate the information is never going to be as valuable as seven and half hours of face to face time with your teacher, your teacher aide and your classmates,” she said.
Evers hopes all schools can get through these times and we can be stronger and better from it.
In addition, Stafford is asking parents and students to be patient during the transition.
“Please work with us as we work with you to navigate these waters, and we would just ask for everyone grace and mercy,” he said.
Both Vienna High School and Cairo Schools will deliver students work packets with the breakfast and lunch deliveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.