Pritzker, Lightfoot announce alternate care facility

“Given the anticipated needs of Chicago’s healthcare system in the coming weeks, the City is proud to partner with Governor Pritzker and state officials to establish surge capacity facilities to relieve the hospital system so it can focus on acute care patients,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Chicago is committed to providing our residents and healthcare workers with the resources they need in the face of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 crisis. The conversion of McCormick Place marks another step forward in our plan to provide safe, secure sites so that Chicagoans can return to health. We’re all in this together.”