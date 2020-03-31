Pritzker, Lightfoot announce alternate care facility

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) -Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced plans to temporarily convert part of the McCormick Place Convention Center into an Alternate Care Facility (ACF) for COVID-19 patients.
The facility will only be for patients with mild symptoms who don’t require intensive care.
The additional capacity at McCormick Place will help in the aid response to COVID-19 and relive the pressure being up on the hospital system.
State and City officials are anticipating a surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the coming weeks and hope this facility will free up more beds in the hospitals.
This buildout will take place in phases, with up to 500 beds expected to be assembled by the end of this week.
“Given the anticipated needs of Chicago’s healthcare system in the coming weeks, the City is proud to partner with Governor Pritzker and state officials to establish surge capacity facilities to relieve the hospital system so it can focus on acute care patients,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Chicago is committed to providing our residents and healthcare workers with the resources they need in the face of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 crisis. The conversion of McCormick Place marks another step forward in our plan to provide safe, secure sites so that Chicagoans can return to health. We’re all in this together.”
Through a multi-phased approach, teams will be working around the clock to complete the conversion of several spaces on the McCormick Place Campus.
Between three different locations the facility will have capacity to care for up to 3,000 patients and will be made fully operational in a series of phases.
To expedite construction, Governor Pritzker has also activated 30 Airmen from the Illinois National Guard to assist with the general labor associated with the project.
FEMA is using $15 million dollars in federal funds to support the buildout of this facilty.
The space at McCormick will transition back into its original use when additional medical care facilities are no longer needed.
State and City workers are also trying to create temporary bed capacity at MetroSouth Hospital in Blue Island and Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.
