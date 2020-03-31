Murray State University professor appointed to Ky. Humanities Board of Directors

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University associate professor of history Dr. Brian Clardy has been appointed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Humanities Board of Directors through Jan. 1, 2024.
In his role, Clardy will help institute new policies, work on fundraising efforts and award project grants to community organizations. Kentucky Humanities, based in Lexington, Ky., contributes more than $1 million each year alongside partner organizations to support humanities programs across the Commonwealth.
“As a historian and educator, and proud native-born son of this Commonwealth, I consider it an honor to accept this appointment from Gov. Andy Beshear,” Clardy said. “I promise that over the years of my term, I will encourage the development of the humanities in this state with the result that Kentuckians are able to tell their story.”
Clardy has been a faculty member at Murray State since 2006, where he teaches in the Department of History. His research is published in numerous journals and articles, with topics ranging from foreign policy of the United States to world religions, American presidents and more. He has authored two books and presented at conferences and panel discussions across the country.
Kentucky Humanities is a nonprofit corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is not a state agency, but serves as a partner with the state’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. For more information about Kentucky Humanities, visit kyhumanities.org.
