Mount Vernon’s Market Days in May canceled

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The May 9 Market Days was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing guidelines.
Organizers say the May Market Days was scheduled to be the first of the 2020 season at Veteran’s Park It will instead kick off its season on June 13, the next scheduled Market Days.
This year’s season will take place on the second Saturday of the month between June and September.
Dates include June 13, July 11, August 8 and September 12.
Market Days are Mt. Vernon’s own flea market and vendor fair. Indoor and outdoor vendors sell items such as jewelry, accessories, sports collectibles, clothing, plants, toys home decor, lawn art, blacksmith items, pet products, antiques, flea market finds, baked goods and more.
For more information, you can contact the Mt. Vernon Convention and Visitors Bureau at tourism@mtvernon.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.