Mo. state parks modify operations to address overcrowding

“If a park looks full, then it is,” said Mike Sutherland, director of DNR’s Division of State Parks. “Whether you’re inside or outside, you must follow the guidance provided by the CDC and Governor Parson: Keep 6 feet between you and others, avoid crowded areas, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and, most importantly, stay home if you are sick.”