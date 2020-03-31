Mo. reports more than 1K COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; Gov. Parson’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported Monday afternoon that there 1,031 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths in the state.
To help with the treatment of patients, Governor Mike Parson also announced on Monday that he signed new waivers for health care workers.
Gov. Parson and various cabinet members are scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31,
