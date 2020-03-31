1 man arrested, 1 wanted in connection to Saturday evening shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One man was arrested and one is wanted in connection to a Saturday evening shooting.
Police got an arrest warrant on March 30 for Charles Brooks, 30, of Carbondale, on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.
According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous.
Deandrae L. Jones, of Cairo, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
On March 27 at 6:52 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane for a report of shots fired.
Police said there was a dispute between two groups of known acquaintances that resulted in gunfire.
There were no reported injuries.
According to police, the identities of any other suspects are still under investigation.
Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts or the incident is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.