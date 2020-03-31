KSP searching for missing Graves County teen

Kurtis Levi Dugger was last seen on March 30. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Ladd | March 30, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:52 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -Kentucky State Police Troopers in Graves County are currently searching for a missing juvenile.

Kurtis Levi Dugger, 17 of Mayfield, was last seen at his residence between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. on March 30.

Security cameras near his residence show Dugger walking west in the Highland Club Estates subdivision off of Cuba Road around 5:15 p.m.

Dugger was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with white lettering, gray and black pants, with black tennis shoes.

He is also wearing glasses and may be wearing a black Apple watch.

Dugger is described as a white male, approximately 5′10″, weighing 123 lbs., has short dirty-blonde hair with a slender build.

Authorities ask that if you see Dugger, you contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or call 911.

