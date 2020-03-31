KSP searching for missing Graves County teen

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -Kentucky State Police Troopers in Graves County are currently searching for a missing juvenile.
Kurtis Levi Dugger, 17 of Mayfield, was last seen at his residence between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. on March 30.
Security cameras near his residence show Dugger walking west in the Highland Club Estates subdivision off of Cuba Road around 5:15 p.m.
Dugger was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with white lettering, gray and black pants, with black tennis shoes.
He is also wearing glasses and may be wearing a black Apple watch.
Dugger is described as a white male, approximately 5′10″, weighing 123 lbs., has short dirty-blonde hair with a slender build.
Authorities ask that if you see Dugger, you contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.