Is southern Illinois forgotten during COVID-19?

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Is southern Illinois really being forgotten during COVID-19?
All the attention is turned towards the Chicago area, yet there are cases in southern Illinois.
“I don’t know if it’s different here than the big metropolitan areas like Chicago, we have so many people here living paycheck to paycheck," said Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis.
Many small cities are affected, because small businesses cannot survive. Lewis hoped that everything will go back to normal after.
He said the west side of Mount Vernon is hurting because many people who shop are staying at home, practicing social distancing.
“What kind of result are we going to see from what the government is doing? We overreacting, we under reacting, we won’t have that answer for three or four months," Lewis said.
This impact may be felt longer than that.
Mayor Lewis agreed with what President Donald Trump and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker are doing to keep us safe.
“We’re all just trying to find our way through this maze right now,” he said.
In an interview with a Chicago newspaper reporter, Lewis said he believes a spike in suicide will go up.
“Fourteen-thousand suicides could be directly attributed to the 2009 recession, with loss of jobs and livelihood people losing their businesses and that was an economic slowdown. This is an economic shut down.”
Lewis wanted us to have hope. He believed things will get better. He wanted to end with this, “I pray to God that everything comes out a lot better than people think.”
