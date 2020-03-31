Hundreds support #Itstime movement in southeast Mo. for stay-at-home order

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman posted a picture of herself wearing a mask and holding up a sign saying #ITSTIME on Monday.
Morgan Nesselrodt works with several healthcare facilities and wanted to make a statement with her picture to the Missouri Governor Mike Parson to implement a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 crisis.
She has since had hundreds of supporters who also are encouraging the governor to do the same.
These supporters are scattered throughout southeast Missouri and include health care workers, retail workers and others; including their children who are posting their own opinions and pictures on how they feel on the subject.
In Nesselrodt’s post, she said, “Governor Parson, with all due respect, sir, it’s time.”
“It really impacts us and I wanted to use social media to spread awareness in hopes that it will reach Jefferson City," Nesselrodt said.
Nesselrodt expressed concerns for those people that work at healthcare facilities and other essential jobs.
"Especially for the sake for frontline workers," Nesselrodt said. "I have friends that are terrified going to work. They are scared."
Other people we talked to expressed their opinions to us of why they want to see a stay-at-home order as well.
This includes a local surgical technician who said the risks of infection rates could increase with non-essential places open.
“That incubation period is between two and 14 days,” said surgical technician Michael Toeniskoetter. “Nobody wants to be sick but there are people that are not showing any symptoms at all. So going out, going to different places like that and just trying to live your life as normal, I know it’s hard trying to quarantine but it’s for the betterment of the community.”
Governor Parson addressed the public on Tuesday for his daily COVID-19 updates on the latest efforts around the State of Missouri to combat this virus.
Parson hit on a number of elements including efforts being made with correctional facilities around the state, the overcrowding issues of state parks and some closures and how the National Guard has been working to identify potential alternate care sites if needed around the state.
Other speakers were introduced to explain more thoroughly about the efforts made with correctional facilities, bringing in more ventilators into the state, organizations and other businesses assisting in making personal protective equipment and more.
Governor Parson also stated the importance of social distancing, less than 10 people in a group and keeping a 6-foot distance.
When asked on his stance and the models of issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, he replied:
“Everyday we look at models to see how many counties in the State of Missouri has a positive hit,” Parson said. “Many of them are multiple hits and we go by that to make the decisions. If we do that, if we do stay-at-home, if that was the case, but right now I’m not at that a point to do that. But we look at all of the counties. Right now there’s still 95 counties in the state that has less than five cases of the coronavirus in it. The majority, 75 of them, has one or two. So I have to take that all into consideration as I make decisions on how it affects the economy, how it affects these areas. And I realize that coronavirus will spread and continue to spread, but those decisions will be made daily.”
Some southeast Missouri counties are making their own decisions for their people in an effort to prevent COVID-19 in their area.
Some are issuing stay-at-home orders including Perry County, St. Francois County and Stoddard County.
