Herrin House of Hope facing high demand for meals

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Herrin House of Hope needs help meeting an increase in demand for food due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ministry is only offering curbside pick up right now.
However, they have seen a spike in the number of meals served.
They handed out 2,748 meals last week.
That is a 300 percent increase.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak the ministry averaged about 700 meals a week.
“We have seen an incredible spike in demand for meals in this last week. People are coming to us from Herrin, Carterville, Marion, West Frankfort and many other places around the region," said Pastor Troy. "All with one common story—they are being rocked by the social-economic impact of the COVID-19. They are coming to the House of Hope for a helping hand in getting a healthy and warm meal provided by our incredible team. We are so appreciative of everyone’s generosity in helping us rise to the occasion. But we are desperately in need of more help, if we are to sustain this increase through the month of April. We need prayers, but we need prayers with gifts to help us purchase needed food and supplies. We have a team ready to serve, we need everyone, including local businesses, churches, civic organizations and saints to dig down deep and send us financial gifts to hold the line in meeting this demand.”
The Herrin House of Hope has been working hard to get access to Federal and State assistance from funds sent for such relief efforts.
If you would like to make a donation or volunteer email Herrin House of Hope Director John Steve at steve87success@yahoo.com.
