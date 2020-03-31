Herrin House of Hope facing high demand for meals

“We have seen an incredible spike in demand for meals in this last week. People are coming to us from Herrin, Carterville, Marion, West Frankfort and many other places around the region," said Pastor Troy. "All with one common story—they are being rocked by the social-economic impact of the COVID-19. They are coming to the House of Hope for a helping hand in getting a healthy and warm meal provided by our incredible team. We are so appreciative of everyone’s generosity in helping us rise to the occasion. But we are desperately in need of more help, if we are to sustain this increase through the month of April. We need prayers, but we need prayers with gifts to help us purchase needed food and supplies. We have a team ready to serve, we need everyone, including local businesses, churches, civic organizations and saints to dig down deep and send us financial gifts to hold the line in meeting this demand.”