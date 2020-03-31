Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Lee of Iowa is the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation. Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995. He joins Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008. The Hodge Trophy is considered the top award in college wrestling.
UNDATED (AP) — This is typically the time of year U.S. college coaches are trying to land recruits. Instead, most of the country is on lock-down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches such as Michigan's Kim Barnes Arico and Kansas' Bill Self are forced to look for creative ways to reach out to athletes. Text messages, social media and phone calls are a start. FaceTime and Zoom conferences have become popular. It is unknown if they can adequately replace the face-to-face relationships that are so crucial to recruiting.