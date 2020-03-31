Heartland florist taking a hit due to coronavirus pandemic

Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - Spring is typically a busy season for florists, but one Heartland shop owner said the pandemic is impacting both her customers and her shipments.
Becky McCormick owns Sweetheart Florist in Jackson, a small business clearly impacted by the coronavirus.
“A lot of places aren’t accepting deliveries which leaves me with how much product can we keep on hand because of course it does go bad,” she said.
She said normally this is a busy time of year but in just one week she’s lost $4,000.
“Prom, mother’s day, and Easter are all really big events that happen pretty much within a month together which has really left me kind of scared not knowing how much to prepare,” she said.
She said right now all she can do is cut back.
“I haven’t been getting you know the number of flowers I normally keep on hand I have probably dropped that by 50 percent,” she said.
McCormick said if flowers don’t sell fast they can go bad.
“I haven’t thrown a lot away yet, but it will be coming,” she said.
Not only is it impacting businesses like hers but overall its affecting the flower industry.
“They’re not keeping near as much in stock either because the flowers are shipped from all over from California, from Ecuador so with all of that being shut down the availability is limited,” she said.
Despite all the setbacks McCormick said she doesn’t plan to close her doors anytime soon.
“I don’t have a plan b other than to just be as safe as I can and hope to hang in there and ride it out and hope it passes,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.