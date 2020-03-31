Guidelines for caring for those with COVID-19

(KFVS) - Caring for someone with COVID-19 at home can help stop the spread and help protect people who are at risk for getting seriously ill from the disease.
Southern Seven Health Department offered care guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when treating someone at home with COVID-19.
Prevent the spread of germs when caring for someone who is sick:
- Have the person stay in one room, away from other people, including yourself, as much as possible.
- If possible, have them use a separate bathroom.
- Avoid sharing personal household items, like dishes, towels, and bedding
- If facemasks are available, have them wear a facemask when they are around people, including you.
- It the sick person can’t wear a facemask, you should wear one while in the same room with them, if facemasks are available.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after interacting with the sick person. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Every day, clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters, tabletops, and doorknobs
- Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.
- Wash laundry thoroughly with a disinfectant.
- If laundry is soiled, wear disposable gloves and keep the soiled items away from your body while laundering. Wash your hands immediately after removing gloves.
- Avoid having any unnecessary visitors.
Provide symptom treatment:
- Make sure the sick person drinks a lot of fluids to stay hydrated and rests at home.
- Over-the-counter medicines may help with symptoms.
- For most people, symptoms last a few days and get better after a week.
They also recommend monitoring for emergency signs and have the patient’s health care provider’s contact information on hand. If it worsens, call the health care provider for treatment options.
For medical emergencies, call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that they have or are suspected to have COVID-19.
Emergency signs include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
People with COVID-19 who have stayed home, are home isolated, can stop home isolation under the following conditions:
- If they will be tested to determine if they are still contagious, they can leave home after these three things have happened:
- They no longer have a fever (without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND
- other symptoms have improved (for example, when their cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
- they received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart. Their doctor will follow CDC guidelines.
- If they will not have a test to determine if they are still contagious, they can leave home after these three things have happened:
- They have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND
- other symptoms have improved (for example, when their cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
- at least 7 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared
For more questions about their care, you can contact their health care provider or call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.
