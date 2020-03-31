Graves Co. reports 1st case of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -The Graves County Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Graves County on March 31.
The infected individual is a man in his 70s.
He is in isolation in the hospital.
Before being diagnosed the man had been self-isolating by remaining at home and limiting contact with family.
“I know Graves Countians and our organizations will step up their game to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect their fellow citizens from the harm this virus can cause,” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, social distancing steps are being taken by the local health department.
